MARION: Christopher was born on July 12, 1972 in Rochester, NY. He passed away suddenly at his home in Marion on March 30, 2017.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday April 5th, 4-7 PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt location), 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday April 6th, 10 AM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt location).