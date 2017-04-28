Godkin, RN , Donna J.

ONTARIO: Suddenly on April 26, 2017. Donna is survived by husband, Neal A. Godkin, father, Gerard Bodensteiner; son Stephen Godkin, daughter Nicole (Tom) Ragni, grandchildren, Jayden and Amira Ragni; sisters, Joelle (Michael) Palermo and Linda (Dan) Montagne; nieces, Elizabeth and Victoria Palermo, Jessica and Lauren Montagne and “special daughter” Suppna Prasad, She is predeceased by her mother Mary Bodensteiner and brother, Timothy Bodensteiner. Special thanks to the staff at RGH MIC Unit for the wonderful care.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport NY 14450. To share a memory of Donna or send a condolence to the family, visit: anthonychapels.com.