Glanzel, Garry O.

WOLCOTT: Age 75, of Slaught Rd., passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Predeceased by his wife Mary in 2015, step-son, Richard in 2007, and brother, Paul in 2017. Garry was born May 21, 1942 in Wolcott, a son to the late Otto and Golda Sowers Glanzel. He was a veteran of the Army from 1964 until 1966 and was a member of the Wolcott American Legion and Elks (BPOE). Garry retired from Xerox after 30 years of employment. He is survived by step-daughter, Liz (Dave) Palmer of Wolcott; grandson, Jerry (Griselda) Palmer of TX; granddaughter, Michelle Palmer of NJ; 3 great-grandchildren, Jacalyn, Emily and Alan of TX; sister, Phyllis (Jack) Rosenkrans of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call Sunday (Oct. 15) from 2 to 5 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 5 pm. A graveside service will be held Monday (Oct. 16) 11 am at Huron Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in his memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com