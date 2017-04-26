Georger, Hildegarde

NEWARK: Age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday (April 24, 2017) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Hildegarde was born on July 31, 1920 in Buffalo. She has resided at the DeMay Living Center in Newark since January 2006 where she was cared for by many loving friends. She was also loved and cared for by many in the community, especially her extended family, Ruthie Starack, Regina Krolak and Jeanne Strobridge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday (April 28th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Gifts may be made in Hildegarde’s memory to St. Michael’s Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com