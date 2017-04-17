Gelina, Alfred A.

WILLIAMSON: Died on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the age of 75. Alfred was born on August 23, 1941 in Keene, NY the son of Eli and Sarah Platt Gelina. He and the former Gail DeVoogt were married on October 20, 1962 in Williamson. Alfred had worked as a parts manager at Bethany R.V. in Webster and McQueen’s in Wolcott. He had also been the owner of Al’s Gulf Station in Williamson for several years. He found pleasure in fishing, woodworking and gardening. Al is survived by his wife Gail; daughters Kim Gelina, Sarah Grace, Melissa Vanderlinde and Nicole Gelina; son Gary Gelina; sister Catherine Hall; brothers Paul and Edward Gelina;10 grandchildren including his special grandson Donovan Bruini and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Shulie Tyler and brother Archie Gelina.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on Friday, April 21 at the Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 22 at the Williamson United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Hospice of Wayne and Seneca Counties, 3111 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623-2905.

