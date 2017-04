MARION: Paul passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017 at age 71.

Visitation on Friday (April 21) from 4-8 PM at the funeral chapel, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. Paul’s Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (April 22) at 12 Noon in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3799 Union St., Marion, NY 14505. Burial in Macedon Center Cemetery.