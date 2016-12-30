Gardner, Keith P.

ROSE: Age 74, of Valley Dr. passed away at home on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Keith was born May 13, 1942 in Palermo, a son to the late Clifford and Alfreda Cavalier Gardner. He retired from NYS Waterways on the Canal in Lyons. Previously he worked for Xerox in Webster for many years. He loved to tinker, work on cars and was a member of the Red Creek Fire Department. Predeceased by his son, Rodney, brother, Lloyd and sister, Joyce Ingelston. He is survived by daughter, Penny (Bret) Hayes of North Rose; son, Brian (Diana) Gardner of Wolcott; 9 grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, Elijah, Haley, Christian Aron, Jessica, Brittany and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Kingston, Noah, Elias, Braxton and Maddox; life partner, Sandra Metler and her family; 3 siblings, Clifford Gardner, Jr. of Wolcott, James Gardner of Red Creek and Sharon (George) Barlow of Fulton; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call Saturday (Jan. 7) from 11 am till 2 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. A reception will follow at the Wolcott American Legion for a celebration of life. Burial will be in Spring Brook Cemetery in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any local Fire Department.

