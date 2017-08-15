Gardner, Edward S.

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on August 12, 2017 at the age of 59. He is predeceased by father, Frank; brothers, Kenneth and Thomas. Survived by wife Terri of 41 years, mother, Marlene Gardner; daughter, Conda Gardner; son, Benjamin (Christina Giarrizzo) Gardner; the Dean family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 5-8PM Friday at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. Funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at Stevensfhmarion.com