Gallo, Joseph

WOLCOTT: Age 85, passed away on September 8, 2017. He is predeceased by the love of his life, wife Rose Marie; son Joseph, Jr.; parents John and Anna (Alongi) Gallo; brothers Salvatore (Rosemary) and John, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law Michael and Isabelle (Giuliano) Lomedico; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sam and Maggie DiPaolo, Joseph and Ursula Murano, Nick and Josephine Murgillo and Joseph Lomedico. Joe survived by his son John (Susie) and daughter AnnMarie (Alan Walker); grandchildren Kimberly (Shane) Allen, Joseph Gallo, Michael (Emily) Curtis and Jordan Curtis; great-granddaughters Graciana and Gloria Allen; sister-in-laws Joyce Gallo, Antoinette (Raymond) Parrotta and Carol Lomedico; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born on January 18, 1932, Joe was an army veteran and served two years in the Korean War. In 1954, Joe and Rose Marie began building their business in Wolcott—Gallo’s Quality Discount Store and later other locations in Albion, Clyde, Oswego and Williamson. In 1970, they opened Buckminster’s Department Store in Wolcott. Joe was a member of the Wolcott Fire Department; past-president of the Wolcott Lions Club; past-treasurer of the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763; past-chairman of the Town of Wolcott Planning Board; past-president of the Wolcott Chamber of Commerce; past-president of the Port Bay Improvement Association for over 25 years; life member of Wolcott VFW and Flower City post of the American Legion #180; vice-chairman of the Wayne County Republican Committee. Joe was Wayne County Director for OTB for 32 years, serving as vice-chairman of the Board of Directors, chairman of the Board of Directors and chairman of the Finance Committee. In 1992, Joe received the Rotary Distinguished Services Award for “Service Above Self to the Community”. Joe was awarded in 2005, Sullivan Policy Institute’s Madison Award in recognition for his devotion to honoring the principles of the Constitution of the USA.

Calling hours will be at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, on Friday, September 15th, from 2:00-8:00 PM. Funeral will be on Saturday, September 16th, 10:00 AM, at St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Church, 15 Northup Street, Wolcott. Donations can be made to Catholic Community of the Blessed Trinity, in memory of Joseph Gallo. Send to 11956 Washington Street, Wolcott, NY 14590. Online condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com