Gallagher, Shirley J.

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA: Age 80, passed away on May 22, 2017. She is predeceased by parents Eleanor and Wayne; brother William. She is survived by son Pat Russell (Diane Scoville); grandsons James and Charles (Virginia) Russell. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or a service. There will be a memorial service at a future date that is convenient for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.