Gallagher, Charles R.

SYRACUSE: Chuck passed away on December 23, 2016. He was 79 years of age. He is survived by his sister Kathleen (Les) Blauvelt of Sodus Point, his brother James, nephew Patrick Russell (Diane) and extended family and friends. Chuck was emplooyed for 35 years by the East Syracuse-Minoa School, from which he retired on July 1, 1996 as Reading Specialist. Chuck served several Protestant churches in Syracuse as organist and choir director. He was predeceased by his parens, Charles and Roberta Gallagher and sister-in-law Judy Gallagher. At his request, there will be no public calling hours or services His body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate Medical University. Contributions in his name may be sent to Samaritan Center at 215 North State Street, Syracuse, NY 13203.