French, Eleanor Elizabeth “Mimi”

WILLIAMSON: Left us unexpectedly, peacefully in her sleep, January 6, 2017, age 58. Ms. French was predeceased by grandparents, New York State Supreme Court Justice, Charles B. Brasser and Marian Getty Brasser.She is survived by her loving mother, Eleanor Brasser French, of Williamson.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 West Main Street, Sodus, NY on Saturday, January 14, 11:00 am. Private interment in Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville.