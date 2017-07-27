Francis Guchone

NEWARK : Fran Guchone, 71, died Friday (July 21, 2017) at Strong Memorial Hospital as a result of a motorcycle accident late Thursday night, in the Town of Phelps. Fran was born on November 19, 1945 in Newark, the son of the late Frank and Eleanor Cole Guchone. He had attended Newark High School and was drafted into the US Army. While serving in Vietnam, he did underground search and destroy missions, better known as a “tunnel rat”. He was a member of the Arcadia Memorial Post VFW. He was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church, Fran was a Deacon, Elder and served on the Property and Personel Committees. He was often seen fixing up, cleaning up or at the controls of the sound system at the church. Motorcycles were a big part of Fran’s life from running his own shops or working for others, he worked on motorcycles most of his life He had a special passion for any kind of racing; be it motorcycles, stock cars or dirt bikes. For the past five and a half years, he has been working at Super Gen Products in Newark. Fran loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was always more than willing to help anyone, at any time. He is survived two daughters Lisa (Ken) Trask of Newark and Laura Rivera of Seabrook, TX;; six grandchildren Chad and Jacob Trask, Olivia, Victoria, Arianna and Alysha Rivera; a special friend and ex-wife Mary; two brothers Bill (Rosemary) of East Palmyra and John (Pinky) of Bangkak, Thailand; his sister Cecile (Frank) Bouwens) of Phelps; special nephew William Guchone as well as several other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Fran was predeceased by a sister Merikay Byrd. Burial with military honors at the Port Gibson Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Park Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Maple Court, Newark, New York 14513 or to a charity of your choice. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com