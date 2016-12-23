Fox, Lawrence W. Jr.

ROSE: Age 83, of Lakes Corners Rose Valley Rd., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Larry was born March 10, 1933 in Lyons, a son to Lawrence and Mildred Cummings Fox. Predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Fitch Fox and brother, Allen Fox. He is survived by his wife, Diana Gumaer Fox of 47 years; 3 children, Cindy (Bill) Edmondson, Steven (Kelly Dwyer), Deborah (Duane) McKaig. Family and friends may call Saturday (Dec. 31) from 10 am to 1 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. A Memorial Service will be held following calling hours, 3 pm at Lyons Presbyterian Church, Broad St., Lyons. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Rose Ambulance.