Fowler, Beau James

WOLCOTT: Age 41, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Beau was born on January 29,1976 in Newark, NY, a son to Carl and Lois Hilts Fowler. He worked on residential and commercial properties as a carpenter for the Finger Lakes Construction in Clyde, NY. Predeceased by his father, Carl Fowler in 2009; his paternal grandparents, Gordon (Irene VanVleck) Fowler and his maternal grandparents, Dewey (Florence Gould) Hilts. Beau is survived by his loving sons, Lucas (fiancee, Miranda Miller) Fowler of Ohio and Drew Fowler of Wolcott; mother, Lois Fowler of Wolcott; brother, Chris (Cristi) Fowler of Port Gibson; nephews, Shane Fowler of Newark and Joel Fowler of Port Gibson; nieces, Morgan and Clara Hildreth of Port Gibson; significant other, Amy Hebblethwaite of Wolcott; his special dog, Stella; many cousins and special friends.

Friends may call 1pm-3pm and 6pm-8pm on Wednesday, (Aug 23) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose, NY 14516, A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, (Aug 24) at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Cracker Box Palace, 6450 Shaker Road, Alton, NY 14413 www.keysorfuneralhomes.com