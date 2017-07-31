Foos, JoAnn

ROCHESTER: July 28, 2017. Predeceased by her parents, Willis & Ruth Waite. She is survived by her son, Nicholas (Ashley) and daughter, Danielle; their father, Gary Foos; grandchildren, Jason & Hunter Taber; brothers, Michael (Dorothy), Steve; sister, Laurie Rotich; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. JoAnn worked for many years as a phlebotomist at Myers hospital and various draw stations. Contributions in JoAnn’s memory may be directed to the charity of your choice. Services will be private.