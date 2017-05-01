Fletcher, Jeffrey

SODUS: Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher, 57, passed away on Friday, April 28th, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is predeceased by mother-in-law and father-in-law Marian and Clint Thomas; sister-in-law Barbara Hursh and nephew Michael VanDeViver. He is survived by his loving wife Lesia; parents Leo and Marjorie Fletcher; sisters-in-law Judy Munson, Linda VanDeViver, Thresia Thomas, Maschelle (Kevin Petty) Snyder, Susan (Dan) Graham; brothers-in-law James (Bobbi) Thomas and Bill Hursh; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, May 4th, 2017 from 1-4pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., in Sodus. A funeral service will be held immediately following the calling hours at 4pm. There will be a private burial at the Sodus Rural Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Pathway House, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.