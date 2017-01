LYONS: Age 67 of Dickerson St., died Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Walt was born in Lyons on July 21, 1949, son of Myron & Alice Rahn fisher. Survived by his brother Roger of Lyons. Predeceased by sisters, Wanda & Donna in May 2016. No prior calling hours. Services at convenience of family. Memorials to Lyons Town Ambulance Fund.