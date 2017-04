CLYDE/BUFFALO: Age 92, passed away on Monday (April 10, 2017) at the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, NY. Richard is survived by his niece Lynne (Thomas) Ferindino of Rochester; a nephew David (Lorreen) Dapolito of Clyde; great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Michael Dapolito.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Cemetery on Friday (April 21st) at 10:00 am in Clyde NY. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home