Feiock, Edith

CLYDE: Age 89, died on Tuesday, (December 20, 2016), at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons. Edith was born on March 5, 1927 daughter of Joseph and Marietta (Giarnelli) Cimineri. She is survived by daughters, Marietta (James) Sparro, Jeanne (Lester) VanCleef, son Gerald (Sarah) Feiock; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Anne Marie Cimineri. Predeceased by her husband Frederick; 4 sisters & 4 brothers.

Friends may call on Thursday (Dec.22) 4-7 pm at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde. A Mass will be held on Friday (Dec. 23) at 10 am, at St. John’s (St Joseph the Worker) Church Sodus St. Clyde. Entombment will be at St. John’s Mausoleum.