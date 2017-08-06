CLIFTON SPRINGS: Clifton Springs, New York was called home at the age of 83, on August 4, 2017.She was born to Walter and Florence Yerden in Rochester, N.Y. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Gilbert Yerden and husband Donald Farver. Lorraine worked very hard her whole life. She loved the outdoors and her animals. She is survived by daughter Linda Berna; grandson David Berna; granddaughter Dawn Simon; 7great grandchildren; her companion Richard Skellen and special friend Patricia Skellen