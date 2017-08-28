Farrell, Rose R.

NEWARK: Age 88, died Sunday (August 27, 2017) at the home of her granddaughter in Sodus. Rose was born on July 21, 1929 in Newark, the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Pizzirusso Ruffalo. She was a member of St. Michael Church and a graduate of Newark High School. Soon after high school, Rose started a dress shop. She later partnered with her husband in the real estate business, Farrell Reality in Newark. Rose loved her Lincolns, doggies, long car rides and spending time with family. She is survived by her children Dawn Farrell of Newark, Carey (Kathleen) Farrell of Palmyra and Jeffrey Farrell of Deltona, FL.; nine gramdchildren, Calaisha (Steve), Colleen (Evan), Crystal (Adam), Nynna (Michael), William (Lex) Andrea, Jad, Taylor and Colin; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her husband Franklin in 1990 and a brother Samuel Ruffalo. No prior calling hours. Funeral services will be private with burial in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Cracker Box Palace, PO Box 174, Alton, New York 14413. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com