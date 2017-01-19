Farrar, Justin

COLORADO SPRINGS: Age 34 of Colorado Springs, Co. passed away Wed. Jan. 4, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife Amy.Randolph Farrar from Newark. N.Y. and his two daughters: Arianna age 10 and Skylar age 6. He is also survived by his parents and siblings from California and Arkansas. Other Newark survivors include his mother-in-law Lori Randolph, his father-i n-law Robin, Grandparents Bill & Penny Randolph and Joan Harris. Justin was a Sgt. with the US Army 4th Infantry Division, stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. He was on his second deployment to Iraq. On Memorial Day 2006 while they were on patrol, a roadside bomb exploded. Justin was seriously wounded and his commanding officer killed. Justin spent many months at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio. For the past 10 years Justin suffered from his many wounds and never fully recovered. He was awarded the Purple Heart. His greatest joy was his marriage to Amy and being with his two daughters. His quote to us, “Never stop fighting” And he never did! Rest in Peace, dear Justin, Army Strong. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston Military Cemetery with his Captain. Memorial donations to: Heroes Sports ,6927 Quail Branch, San Antonio TX 78250.