Farnand, Leonard J.

ONTARIO: Died on December 24, 2016 at age 103 ½. Leonard was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Farnand; son, Daniel Farnand; daughter-in-law, Sharon Farnand; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by his children, Robert (Ruth), Leo, Gerry (Lise) and Anne Farnand, Diane (Gale) Howell, Sheila (Jim) Hake; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Farnands.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Thursday (December 29) at the funeral chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Friday (December 30) at St. Mary’s of the Lake, Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.