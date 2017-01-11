Everett-Metott, Marion (Chase)

MARION: Age 86, passed away on January 6. Marion leaves her family – Dawn Everett Michelsen (Mick), Jonathan Everett (Pam), Belinda Everett and Jackie Deyoung (Jim). She also leaves her sisters – Rose Wright, Fern (Ward) Trubie, Suzanne Flint and a brother Arthur Chase. Marion has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat. Jan 21 at 1:00 PM at Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego St. Wolcott. A luncheon will be graciously provided by the Faith UMC women. If you wish to send a donation in lieu of flowers you may send it to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620.