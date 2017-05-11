Evans, Dennis J. Sr.

NEWARK: Age 56, a long haul trucker, died Sunday (May 7, 2017) at the Clifton Springs Hospital. He is survived by his loving Fiancee Marie Wilcox, his son Dennis (Michelle) Evans, Jr.; daughters Melissa Gingrich and Amanda Plotts, nine grandchildren; sister DeeJae Greasart, brothers Mike (Kim) Miller and Paul Miller; several nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his wife Theresa Evans in 2014; his parents Elbert and Ethel “Sally” Allard; siblings Doug Allard and Nancy Jinks. Friends are invited to join the family from 4-8 PM on Friday (May 19th) for a celebration of his life at the August Mauer Post American Legion , East Union Street, Newark. Memorials, in his memory, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14620. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com