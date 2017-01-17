Ellsworth, Linda A.

NORTH ROSE: Died on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the age of 62. Linda is survived by her husband Art Ellsworth; son Jeff (Jessica) Ellsworth and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents John R. and Mary DeJohn Canolesio; sisters Mary Jean Musolino and Alice Chapman and step-mother Bertha Canolesio. At Linda’s request all services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.co