Ellsworth, Daryl L.

PALMYRA: Daryl went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 26, 2017, surrounded by his loving wife, Connie Ellsworth of 42 years, children Erik Ellsworth and Jonathan (Shannon) Ellsworth. Daryl is survived by his sisters, Diana (Ron) Knight, Debra (Steve) McDaniel and Donna Kraemer; grandchildren Daryl was born on November 4, 1949 in Rochester, NY to the late Bernarr and Irene “Petey” Ellsworth. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday (January 28) at 4 PM at Palmyra Bible Baptist Church, 1206 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment in Marion Cemetery.