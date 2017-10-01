Ellis, Marlene E. Anthony

LEXINGTON NC: Age 80, born in North Rose, New York, lived in Deltona, Florida, passed away in Lexington, North Carolina on Friday September 29, 2017 at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington. Marlene was born March 13, 1937 to the late Edward Anthony Sr. and Lois Edwards Anthony in Wayne County, New York. She was a loving Mother, Sister, Nana and Friend. Marlene loved to travel, camp and exercise. She was an avid walker and enjoyed going to the gym. She was a great cook, and everyone loved to taste her good home cooked meals. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Ellis and one son Randall Ellis; and four brothers. Surviving is her two daughters Nikki Greenwood and husband Lonnie of Lexington, Julie Ellis Thompson of Central Florida; one brother Robert “Bob” Anthony; two sisters Margaret Fontaine, Linda Tompkins and husband Charlie; six grandchildren, Blake Ellis, Austin Greenwood, James Thompson, Jr., Tarra Campbell and husband Ben, Devon Ellis, McKenzie Harding and husband Ryan; one great-grandchild Lily Ellis. There will be no formal services held. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way Lexington, NC 27292, with either donations or Live Plants. Online condolences may be made to the family at jcgreenandsons.com