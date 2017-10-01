Eichinger, M. (Myrtle) Irene

WARSAW (SILVER SPRINGS) NEW YORK: Age 96, of formerly of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away September 9, 2017. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold Eichinger and son Richard L. Schrader. She is survived by her son, Gerald R. Schrader (Elaine); daughter Shirley A. Spencer (Rev. Douglas); granddaughters, Rev. Lora L. Gravatt (Carlton), Kylie Barnhart (Jess), Susan Lounsberry, Karen Spencer and Tammie Schrader; grandsons, Stephen M. Schrader (Diane), and Richard P. Schrader (Heather); Several nieces and nephews; 16 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Judith Shultz (Dan) and Alice Vohs; one sister-in-law Rosemarie Schrader. Irene was a former long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Zephyrhills, Florida. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the United Third Methodist Church of Sodus at 11 AM, Nov. 4, 2017. Interment will occur immediately after at Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in her memory and in honor of her daughter Shirley Spencer. https://www.roswellpark.org/giving Arrangements handled by Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home of Rochester, New York http://www.dignitymemorial.com/alvah-halloran-son-funeral-home/en-us/index.page