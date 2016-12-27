Dwello, Boyd “Sonny”

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Passed away on December 25, 2016 at the age of 74. Boyd passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his mother Nellie Slack in 2001. He is survived by his devoted wife Roberta Dwello, his children: Sandy (Harold) Sargent, Joelene Cannioto, Mark (Paula) Dwello, Amy Powell, Shannon (Tristan) MacNeil, Tina Denering, Candy (Joe) Hickey, Tascha Moore, April Dwello, Joe (Helen) Denering, Robert Wunder; grandchildren Airik, Kelsey, Zackary, Austin; 23 other grandchildren; great grandchildren; family, friends and fur babies. He loved spending time with his family. He was an outdoors man and loved working on his lawnmower and driving around. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 2-4 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St. Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Roberta Dwello, 5472 Route 104 Lot #3, Williamson, NY 14589. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.