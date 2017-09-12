Dutcher, Terry L. ll

SAVANNAH: Age 51 of Mays Point Savannah NY left this life here on earth unexpectedly on September 9th, 2017.

Terry is a life long resident of Savannah NY and attended Clyde Savannah Central School. He worked at Parker Hannifin in Lyons NY for many years. Terry was predeceased by his father Terry L. Dutcher Sr. and one son Adrian Hines. He is survived by two sons, Noah Dutcher and Dillion Dutcher of Clyde N.Y. , 3 grandchildren, Jacob, Marley, Lillian. His mother Brenda Lee (Wilson) Dutcher of Mays Point, and sisters, Debra (Scott) Van Duyne of Canandaigua N.Y. Dawn (Jon) Caves of Savannah N.Y. , LeeAnne (Micheal) Teuful Of Seneca Falls N.Y. Brothers, Donald (Michelle) Dutcher of Savannah NY, Daniel (Sharon) Dutcher of Geneva N.Y. and several several nieces and nephews and his dog Lucy. Terry Lee loved his family very much and loved doing family things. Terry touched the lives of anyone that knew him. And he was loved by many, including the staff and residence at the Homestead in PennYan N.Y. Terry had a love for fishing, animals and collecting matchbox cars and light houses. Terry loved life and loved his life at Mays Point. There will be no calling hours per Terry’s request. However, there will be a celebration of Terry’s life on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 from 3-7 pm at his moms home at ( Dutcherville) Mays Point, Savannah N.Y. All family and Friends are welcome. We will be having a balloon launch this day in honor of Terry Lee. Terry requested his body be donated to research and we would like to thank NY State Chiropractic College of Seneca Falls for fulfilling Terry’s wishes. Please send any donations in Terry’s Memory to: NYS Chiropractic College 2360 State Route 89 Seneca Falls N.Y. 13148 Attention Amanda Van Tassel Please be sure to make a note on your check or add a note specifying that your donation is in memory of Terry L. Dutcher.