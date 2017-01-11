Duryee, Jeanine D. (Doty)

AVON: Unexpectedly on January 9, 2017 at age 66. Jeanine was born May 25, 1950 in Lyons, NY. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Martha & Leslie Doty; sister, Annette Marriott. She is survived by her brother, Howard Doty; sister, Cindy (Dennis Henwoood) Betts; brother-in-law, Scott Marriott; nephews, Shane VanVleck, Michael McDonald, Michael Marriott, Shawn Doty and Scott Doty. Jeanine retired from Rochester Telephone Co., and from C.P. Ward. She was an active member of the East Avon Fire Department and held many positions including the most recent as treasurer. Friends are invited to attend a Service of Remembrance for Jeanine at the East Avon Fire Department, 1615 W. Henrietta Rd., Avon, NY 14414 on January 21, 2017 at 2 PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Avon Fire Department. Arrangements by Stephenson-Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 350 Genesee Street, Avon, NY 14414. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit: stephensondoughertyfuneralhome.com