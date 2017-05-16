Dunn, Kathleen M.

NEWARK: Passed away at Rochester General Hospital on (Saturday) April 29, 2017 at age 60. She was born the daughter of the late Elmer and Marie (Paige) Dunn on October 5, 1956. Predeceased by brother: Arthur Dunn. Kathy was an artist and a longtime resident of the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. Survived by brother: Bill (Charlotte) Dunn; nieces: Jessica Dunn (Ashley) and Colleen Dunn (Dan); nephews: Darren and Shawn Dunn (Andrea) great niece: Avery; sister in law: Carol Dunn; special friend: Deb Metzger; many extended family members and friends of the DeMay Living Center. Calling hours will be held on (Monday) May 22, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm at the Young Funeral Home in Williamson, NY. Private burial in Webster Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Kathleen can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. ​Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com