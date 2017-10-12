Drouin, Roger E.

WALWORTH: October 9, 2017. Predeceased by son, Michael. Survived by loving wife of 49 years, Menka; children, Pando (Nada) Vasilovski, Denise (Jim) Hogestyn, Luba (Kevin Kobey) Drouin, Rick (fiancee Wendy Rossi) Drouin and Linda (William) Redfield; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray (Jackie DiBella), Red, Guy (Claudette) and Fern; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours, Saturday 11-2 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt location), 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport where a Service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Private interment, Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mercy Flight. For further info please visit: keenanfuneralhomes.com