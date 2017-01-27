Drave, Rachel

MARION: Entered into rest on 1/25/2017 at the age of 101. Predeceased by husband Julian (Dutchman); son in law Roman Brozoski Jr.; brothers, Bud and Paul Haskins. She is survived by her children, Donna Brozoski; Donald (Marge) Drave; Sally (Joe) Flynn; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister, Esther Haskins; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Rachel’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY. 14620. Condolences may be expressed at Stevensfhmarion.com