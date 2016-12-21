Doyle ,John David “JD”

WILLIAMSON: December 19, 2016 at age 88. JD was born in Walworth, NY to the late John E. and Frances Doyle. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Welch Doyle; children, J. Patrick (Florence) Doyle, Dave (Sandy) Doyle, Eileen Doyle (Ron Nearing), Marty (JoAnn) Doyle, Deb Doyle, Christine (Mike) Kaczmarski and Beth (Ron) Ficarro; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (James) Sippel; brother, Gerald (Diane) Doyle.

A Funeral Mass for JD will be held on Friday (December 23) at 10 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY or become a blood donor to the American Red Cross in JD’s name.