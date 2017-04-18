Donnelly, Wesley, James “Wes”

SODUS: Age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 14, 2017. Wes was born on March 28, 1979 in Newark, NY, a son to Wilfred and Jane Barnes Donnelly. He was an active honorary member of the North Rose Fire Department for over 20 years and a member of the Wallington Engine House in Sodus. Predeceased by his maternal grandfather, James Barnes and paternal grandparents, Levi and Jane Donnelly. Wes is survived by his very special son, Trent Donnelly and his mother Shannon Salerno of Lyons; brother, Brandon Donnelly (Stacey) of Sodus; step-sister, Jody Donnelly of Jamestown; parents Joe and Jane Donnelly of North Rose; maternal grandmother, Shirley Barnes; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose, NY 14516.