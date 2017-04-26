Dilgard, Corinne

NEWARK: Age 59, died Friday (April 21, 2017) at the DeMay Living Center. Corinne was born August 16, 1957 in Lyons, the daughter of the late Joseph DeSanto and Cecelia (Justino, DeSanto) Cassavino She graduated from Newark High School in 1975 and from the Community College of the Finger Lakes in 1977 with Honors. Corinne was a communicate of St. Michael Church and volunteered at the School for many years. She was the head cashier at Sibley’s in Newark until their closing. Her proudest accomplishments was raising and home schooling her son. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Gerald; her son Craig; her sister Cindy (John) Shipley all of Newark; a brother Joseph (Margaret) DeSanto of Harker Heights, TX ; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be announced for a date in August. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to a charity of ones choice. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com