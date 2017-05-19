Dickinson, Melvin “Mel”

DELTONA, FLORIDA: Services, with military honors, for “Mel” will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 12 Noon, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Inurnment will be in the Macedon Village Cemetery. Mel died at his home on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the age of 93, with his wife, Debbie “Alsheimer” at his side; along with his furry friends, Harry, Kadie and Penny. Formerly of Macedon and Port Gibson, NY, Mel was born in Alpine, NY. He was predeceased by his first wife, of 46 years, Grace; their children; Lois Taylor and Richard “Dick” Dickinson; grandchildren; David and Danny Taylor; siblings, Allen, Carl, Leroy, June, Vera, Louis and Lois. Mel is survived by his wife of 10 years, Debbie (Mel and Debbie have been together for twenty one years); 5 grandchildren, Doug (Catrina), Don (Chris), Dale (Sandy), Jason (Christine) and Susan; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Charlotte; special friend Brianna Vaccaro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mel was a United States Marine and he served his country during WWII. He fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima which was a major battle between the United States Marine Corps and the Japanese Imperial Army. The Marine Corps landed on the island and eventually captured it from the Japanese. Most of his life, he was in construction. He was an owner/operator of Dickinson & Everdyke, Inc. “Dink and Dyke” for more than twenty five years. They also were involved with car and truck repair, and had a Goodrich Tire Dealership. Mel was a member of the of the First Baptist Church of Macedon, NY; he belonged to the American Legion, James R. Hickey Post 120, of Palmyra, NY, Masonic “Drumlin Lodge” 1180 of Palmyra, NY and the Upstate NY Engineers Benefit Local 832. Mel loved Nascar racing and sponsored Charlie Donk Racing for any years. He also loved traveling in his RV to Florida, Alaska and Mexico. Debbie and Mel went to many Marine Corps reunions all over the U.S. His secret desire was to own black angus cattle and to farm. Mel was a generous man who worked hard, and played hard. He will be missed by many friends and the “Breakfast Club”, who are very special people. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620, or the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. To light a candle, leave a condolence or photo, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.