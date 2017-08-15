DeWaele, Charles G.

JUNIUS: Age 83, of Smith Rd., passed away Monday, August 14, 2017. Chuck was born September 6, 1933 in Junius, a son to the late Constant and Mattie Conklin DeWaele. He was a veteran of the Army from 1954-1956. Chuck retired from NYS Canal System in Lyons after 38 years of employment. He was a member of the Junius Fire Department and Moose Club in Palmyra. He is survived by his wife Doris (Schram) of 63 years; daughter, Jody (Ed) Bornheimer of Lyons; son, Mike (Kathy) DeWaele of Junius; grandchildren, Kevin (Kim) DeWaele, Stephanie (Cody) Weigand, Dillon Bornheimer (Jamie Blissenbach) and Jacob Bornheimer; great-grandchildren, Annaleigh DeWaele, Emily DeWaele and Penelope Weigand.

Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons.

A graveside service will be held Saturday (Aug. 19) 10am at South Lyons Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Junius Fire Department, % Carl Palone, 89 Lasher Rd., Clyde, NY 14433 in Chuck’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com