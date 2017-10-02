DeVries, William “Bill”

JACKSONVILLE FL: Formerly of Macedon, age 81, was called suddenly from this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon September 26, 2017. Bill was born to William and Jennie DeVries on January 16, 1936 in a cobblestone home in East Palmyra, NY. He served in the US Army, and spent many years in sales with Mobil Chemical Company and eventually retired from the Ivex Corporation. In “retirement,” Bill enjoyed his time mowing lawns and working at the Golf Club at South Hampton. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt, fish and play golf.He often commented that he was proud to serve his country, but the best part of his time in the Army was meeting his wife and companion of nearly 60 years, Helga. After living in Macedon, NY for 40 years, they moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2003 to join other family in the area. That led to employment at the Golf Club at South Hampton where he continued to impact lives right up to his last day with us. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by son’s Don (Brenda) and Carl (Angelica), Grandchildren Brianna, Benjamin and Angelique, Great Granddaughter Amaya, an older brother Don (Shirley) and many nieces and nephews. Bill joins many that went before him, including his parents, and brother Gordon of Alliance, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 14 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin with Pastor Tim Maynard of Fruit Cove Baptist Church as Officiant. Following that service, at 6:30pm, a celebration of Bill’s life will take place at the Golf Club at South Hampton. In order to continue Bill’s legacy of helping others, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army – Disaster Relief Fund. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.