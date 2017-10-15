Deutschbein, Virginia (Rogers)

MARION/ROCHESTER: Virginia (Rogers) Deutschbein, age 83, left this incarnation on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 leaving behind a beautiful garden of relationships that she tended to with great success. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Deutschbein, daughter Mary Ellen and brother, Jim. She is survived by sons; Daniel, John, Eric (Jen), Kurt (Molly), Mark, Gregg (Susie) and Timothy; grandchildren Jason, Margaret, Elsa, Calvin, Simon, and Dylan; two sisters; Alice and Nancy and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours and a Memorial Service will be held at the Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo Street Marion, New York on October 21, 2017. Calling hours are from 11 AM to 1:00 PM with a semi-private (please register) memorial service starting at 1:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com An extended obituary and memorial service information/registration can be found at virginiadeutschbein.com