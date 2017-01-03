Detro, Robert I.

GORHAM/MIDDLESEX: Age 87, died Jan. 1, 2017. Bob was the son of the late Jay and Thelma (Button) Detro. He grew up in Gorham. Bob was married to Florence Northrup for 30 years. Bob “grew up” in the family’s garage, and he liked auto mechanics; and especially liked Volkswagons. A man of many talents, Bob had worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad, and as an electrician and a telephone lineman. He was retired from the NYS DOT in Canandaigua. Bob liked to paint and refinish furniture. He was known for trimming and tying grapes at local vineyards. Bob loved to garden and had the most beautiful red rosebush in Middlesex. People used his roses for proms and weddings. Bob is survived by four children, Douglas, Catherine, Daniel and Glenn Detro; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marjorie McCall and Barbara Scaletta; 1 brother, Richard (Bonnie) Detro; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Detro; niece, Susan Detro Holbrook; and friend, Florence Northrup Detro. Bob’s family thanks his DeMay and Terrace caregivers for keeping him smiling, busy and making his blue eyes sparkle. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Fund at DeMay Living Center, 100 Sunset Dr., Newark, NY 14513; or the Activities Fund at The Terrace at Newark, 208 Rte. 88 South, Newark, NY 14513. Please visit kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the Detro Family.