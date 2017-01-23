Despaw, Gerda H.

CLYDE/LYONS: Age 70, passed away on Saturday (January 21, 2017) at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons. Gerda was born on July 31, 1946 in Weipoltshaven, Germany the daughter of Friedrich and Johanna Scholpen Batz. She came to the United States in 1967. Gerda was the Head of Housekeeping for the Wayne County Nursing Home. For many years she organized the bowling events in Clyde for the Special Olympics. Gerda loved knitting and quilting and was very active in that local community. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers. She was a member of the Savannah Congregational Church. Gerda is survived by her son Allen (Chery) Despaw Jr. of Clyde, two daughters Ellen (Dale) Kenville of Lyons and Lynn Ann (Dee Jay) Elliot of Savannah, two brothers; Rolf and Arno, three sisters; Vera, Trautchen and Lotto all of Germany, 14 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Uwe and a great grandchild; Diazen

Friends may call from 4 to 7 P.M.on Friday (Jan. 27th) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday (Jan. 28th) at Savannah Congregational Church, 1592 North Main St., Savannah, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Special Olympics of New York, 1 Grove St. Suite 216, Pittsford, NY 14534 or the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Memorials, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620