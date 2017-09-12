DeSio, Louise Mary

LYONS: Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Louise was born September 13, 1917 in Geneva, NY and moved to Manhattan, NY in the early 1940’s where she worked as a secretary for Kemper Insurance Company. Louise never missed an opportunity to dance at the Roseland Ball Room in Manhattan. Louise will be remembered by her nephews, Gene (Joan) Kelley and Robert (Kimberly) Kelley with whom she spent her final years as well as many nieces and nephews of four generations and special friends from New York City. Louise was predeceased by her parents, Benjamino and Carmella DeSio, 9 brothers, Neil, Isadore, Francis, Freddie, Richard, Vincent, Marco, Bennie, Alfred and two sisters, Marguerite and Elivida. A private graveside service will be held at South Lyons Cemetery in Lyons on Friday, September 15th.

