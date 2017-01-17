DeRue, Mary J.

NEWARK: Mary J. (Schoonerman) DeRue, 83, entered eternal rest on Monday, January 16, 2017 at her home. Mary was born the daughter of the late Abraham and Catherine (Herman) Schoonerman on Tuesday, October 17, 1933 in Lyons, NY. She was a graduate of Marion High School class of 1950. As Key Punch Operator, she worked for Garlock Corp for 35 years. Mary was a member of the Woodlane Community Church. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking, she was well known for he delicious cookies. Mary loved flowers of all kinds. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Gerald C. DeRue; son David DeRue and his friend Debbie; daughter Eileen (Paul) Welker; grandchildren Bradley, Ryan and Seth; brother John Schoonerman; several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her daughter Michelle Lynn DeRue, June 13, 1998; sisters Irene Minyard, Julia DeFouw and Cora DeFouw.

There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends may attend a Memorial Service on Thursday (Jan. 19) at 5 p.m. at Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Woodlane, Newark. Private burial in Fairville Cemetery.

In memory of Mary, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of choice.

