DeRue, Barbara

MARION: Entered into rest on 8/27/2017 at the age of 72. She is predeceased by her brother, John Fletcher; survived by her loving husband of 53 years Paul, daughter, Audrey (Allen) Walck; son, Grant (Rachel) DeRue; grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin; brother, Ralph Fletcher; sister, Joyce Jackson; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, 5-8PM at Grace Baptist Church, 3040 Walworth Rd., Marion where the funeral will be held Friday at 11:00AM

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes School, Library Fund, 60 Park Place, Avon, N.Y. 14414. Condolences may be expressed at Stevensfhmarion.com