DePauw, Cora “Corkey”

NEWARK: Age 86, died peacefully at her home, on Saturday (July 22, 2017). Corkey was born Oct 11, 1930 in Mt Morris, New York, the daughter of the late Wayne and Inez Hatch Walker. She graduated in 1948 from Savannah High School where she had been Class President. Corkey started her career with New York Telephone Company as a switch board operator. After the switch boards were moved from Newark, she went to the Newark Developmental Center where she worked their switchboards. Corkey worked eleven years at Comstock Foods Company as a receptionist retiring in 1994. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church. She is survived by two sons Larry (ReaAnn) and Donald (Mari Lou VanHoute) both of Newark; a dauhter Sharon (Charles) Fisher of Accord, NY; seven grandchildren, Heather, Alea, Damian, Joseph, Lee Ann, Schuyler and Cassanda; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Corkey was predeceased by her husband Wilbur “Bill” DePauw in 2013; three brothers Ralph, David and Larry Walker; a sister Ethel Cox.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (July 29th) at 9:30 A.M. at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Life Time Care, 800 West Miller Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com