ONTARIO: Passed away on April 22, 2017 at age 61.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Thursday (April 27) from 2-4 PM & 6:30 PM-8:30 PM. A memorial service will be held on Friday (April 28) at 10 AM in Calvary Chapel of Webster, 770 Basket Rd., Webster, NY 14580. Interment in Furnaceville Cemetery.